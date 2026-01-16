City of Pittsburgh to open 5 warming centers on Tuesday during expected cold temperatures

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will activate warming centers on Tuesday during expected cold temperatures.

Citiparks’ five Health Active Living Centers will be open as warming centers from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s where you can warm up:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center | 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center | 745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center | 7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208 Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center | 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

| 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204 South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center | 12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

The city typically opens warming centers when forecasted highs are predicted to be 20 degrees or lower.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group