City of Pittsburgh opening cooling centers for first extreme heat wave of 2025

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has opened six cooling centers in response to extreme heat expected to hit the area.

The cooling centers will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The cooling centers will be located at:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 1555 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 3515 McClure Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 745 Greenfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 7321 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 720 Sherwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

  • 12th & Bingham Streets Pittsburgh, PA 15203              

