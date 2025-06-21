City of Pittsburgh opening cooling centers for first extreme heat wave of 2025

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has opened six cooling centers in response to extreme heat expected to hit the area.

The cooling centers will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The cooling centers will be located at:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets Pittsburgh, PA 15203

