What you need to know about getting around Pittsburgh during the NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — With one day to go until the start of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, tens of thousands of people are weighing their transportation options, deciding the best way to get to the North Shore, Point State Park and Downtown Pittsburgh.

>>> Pittsburgh NFL Draft: What you need to know <<<

Numerous road closures are already in effect, including restrictions on the Fort Duquesne Bridge. Channel 11’s Lauren Talotta saw confused drivers not knowing where to go on Wednesday, since access to Route 65 is also blocked off.

Due to the increase in traffic volume and the road closures, Draft attendees are encouraged to take public transportation or utilize rideshare options.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., Lauren explains what she’s learned about the geofence around the campus, and how that will impact travel — whether you’re going to the NFL Draft or not.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group