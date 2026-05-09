Local youth baseball organization asks for help after concession stand break-in

WEST MAYFIELD, Pa. — A local youth baseball organization is asking for help after they say someone broke into their concession stand.

The West Mayfield Youth Baseball league said someone broke into the concession stand between 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Organizers said the door was heavily damaged and will need to be replaced.

The cash box was stolen from the inside.

“This unfortunate situation will cost our nonprofit organization both time and money - resources that our volunteers work incredibly hard to raise for the kids in our community,” the organization said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to reach out.

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