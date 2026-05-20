City of Pittsburgh receives $1.66M grant to modernize recycling, yard waste services

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has received a $1.66 million grant to modernize recycling and yard waste services.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling program awarded the funds, which will allow for advancements in Environmental Services’ operations, including investments in vehicles.

It will also facilitate the improvement and expansion of curbside yard waste collection throughout the city.

Included in the overall upgrades for the Department of Public Works’ recycling drop-off sites will be new pavement and fencing. The sites will also receive two new cardboard compactors.

Security measures are also planned, with security cameras set for installation at the Environmental Services headquarters located in the Strip District. Additional locations will also be equipped with security cameras.

These investments are intended to help Environmental Services strengthen the city’s long-term sustainability goals.

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