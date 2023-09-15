City of Pittsburgh receiving millions from DOE in clean energy grants

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is getting millions of dollars in clean energy grants.

The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Energy, and it’s meant to help Pittsburgh develop clean energy solutions.

Local governments, electric utilities and community groups are working closely with experts on how to utilize the funds.

Pittsburgh’s funds will go towards achieving a clean and affordable electricity system.

The City of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh’s Department of City Planning, Duquesne Light company and the Green Building Alliance plan to deploy ‘smart electric energy districts’ as part of the project.

The districts are made of energy infrastructure, such as solar panels, appliances, buildings, energy storage and EV chargers.

For more details, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group