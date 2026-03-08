City of Pittsburgh reopening historic Oliver Bath House for swimming after modernization project

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Parks and Recreation is reopening the historic Oliver Bath House after a seven-year closure.

The facility, located at 38 South 10th Street in the South Side, underwent extensive renovations to modernize its systems while preserving its century-old architecture.

The Bath House, which first opened in 1915, is the only city-owned indoor pool in Pittsburgh.

Normal operations will start Sunday. Click here for the full daily swim schedule.

“We are thrilled to reopen the Oliver Bath House after seven years,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open swim Saturday. “Families will choose Pittsburgh first when we invest in recreation spaces like this.”

The Bath House was originally evaluated for renovations in 2019, but remained closed after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

During that time, officials determined the building required a full-scale restoration to meet safety codes and accessibility standards.

Crews completed a full replacement of the basement steel structure, installed a new roof and deck and performed hazardous materials remediation.

The work also included cleaning and repointing the brick and limestone facade to maintain the building’s exterior integrity.

The project included a total replacement of the filtration and water chemistry systems, a new gutter system and updated lighting.

Contractors demolished a former caretaker’s rooftop apartment to install a new HVAC unit with an integrated pool dehumidification system.

City officials worked to balance these modern upgrades with the building’s status as a historic site, a designation it received in 2017.

“This project reflects our commitment to preserving Pittsburgh’s historic treasures while investing in spaces that support health, wellness and connection,” CitiParks Director Eric Sloan said. “The Oliver Bath House has served generations of residents and after years of careful restoration, we’re proud to welcome the community back to a facility that honors its past while meeting today’s standards for safety, accessibility and sustainability.”

The facility has a long history in the Southside neighborhood, originally conceived in 1903 by industrialist and Civil War veteran Henry W. Oliver.

At a time when indoor plumbing was rare, Oliver intended to provide a public bathing and swimming space for local mill workers.

Although he hired renowned architect Daniel Burnham for the initial designs, the project stalled after Oliver’s death in 1904.

It was later revived by his widow and daughter, who donated the land and $80,000 for the building’s construction.

The Bath House was eventually completed and dedicated on June 17, 1915.

