City of Pittsburgh retiree defrauded of $7K in jury duty scam

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus is warning residents about phone scams after a City of Pittsburgh retiree was defrauded of $7,000 by scammers posing as law enforcement officers.

The scam involved a caller claiming to be an officer from the sheriff’s office, alleging that the victim had two citations for failing to report for jury duty. The scammer used scare tactics and spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number to appear legitimate.

Kraus warned residents to be vigilant against phone scams that use threats and pressure tactics to extract money.

The victim was told he could avoid arrest by paying $6,500 per citation and was instructed to pay via a bitcoin terminal using QR codes sent by the scammer. Despite offering to pay at the courthouse, the victim was pressured to use the bitcoin method.

After withdrawing $7,000 from his bank, the victim deposited the money into a bitcoin terminal at a local convenience store in four separate transactions. The scammer insisted the victim stay on the phone indefinitely until more money could be obtained.

The call lasted over four hours before the victim ended it and contacted the police. The identity of the scammers and whether there are other victims remain uncertain.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group