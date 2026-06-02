Eat’n Park to give away free Smiley Cookies to celebrate 40 years of iconic treat

PITTSBURGH — Eat’n Park restaurants will offer a free Smiley Cookie with any purchase on Friday to celebrate 40 years of the iconic treat.

This offer is available to all guests, both in-restaurant and through the pickup window at all locations.

The Smiley Cookie program began in 1986, becoming a distinctive part of Eat’n Park’s identity. Today, Eat’n Park produces more than 8 million Smiley Cookies annually.

The inspiration for the Smiley Cookie came from the childhood of Jim Broadhurst, former chair of Eat’n Park. While growing up in Titusville, Broadhurst would frequently buy a large, round sugar cookie decorated with a green smiling face in white icing.

Broadhurst introduced the Smiley Cookies to all Eat’n Park restaurants in 1986. The sweet treat quickly became a beloved icon, representing the company’s “Place for Smiles.”

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