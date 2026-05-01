City of Pittsburgh schedules more streets for milling & paving

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has scheduled more streets for its 2026 milling and paving program.

Resurfacing work is scheduled between Monday, May 4, and Friday, May 8.

The city’s program supports asphalt street resurfacing, ADA curb ramp upgrades and repair of concrete, brick and block stone streets throughout Pittsburgh.

Additional streets will be resurfaced in cooperation with local public utilities, city officials say. Mechanical patching will address some other trouble spots on “otherwise acceptable” streets.

Streets that will be milled:

Forbes Avenue between Murray Avenue and Aylesboro Avenue

Forbes Avenue between Plainfield Street and Margaret Morrison Street

Aylesboro Avenue between Murray Avenue and Wightman Street

Beechwood Boulevard between Northumberland Street and Aylesboro Avenue

Urn Way between Walnut Street and Elmer Street

Elmer Street between Summerlea Street and Filbert Street

Filbert Street between Tara Way and Ellsworth Avenue

Ivy Street between Walnut Street and Ellsworth Avenue

Streets that will be paved:

Forbes Avenue between Murray Avenue and Aylesboro Avenue

Forbes Avenue between Plainfield Street and Margaret Morrison Street

Aylesboro Avenue between Murray Avenue and Wightman Street

Beechwood Boulevard between Northumberland Street and Aylesboro Avenue

Streets and dates are subject to change. Click here for the full schedule.

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