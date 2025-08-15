City of Pittsburgh sets schedule for end of pool season

PITTSBURGH — Summer is coming to a close, and that means the end of pool season.

The City of Pittsburgh on Friday released the final two weeks of pool hours for the Summer 2025 CitiParks outdoor pool season.

“Thank you to our amazing aquatics staff and lifeguards for a safe and fun 2025 pool season,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “This summer, we proudly opened 16 pools — eight more than we had open before the COVID-19 pandemic ended. That’s real progress, and it’s all thanks to your hard work and dedication.”

Officials note that seven pools will keep their same hours through Sept. 1., Labor Day: Ammon, Bloomfield, Highland*, Jack Stack, Moore, Ream and Schenley.

Here’s the final schedule and hours:

Monday, August 18 through Sunday, August 24, 2025

Bloomfield, Highland*, Jack Stack, Moore, Ream and Schenley will operate with the following hours:

Monday - Friday

12-1 PM: Adult Lap Swim



1-7 PM: Open Swim



7-7:45 PM: Adult Lap Swim

Saturday & Sunday

All 7 Pools will operate with the following hours:



12-1 PM: Adult Lap Swim





1-5:45 PM Open Swim

*Highland early Adult Lap Swim will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM.

**Due to size & capacity limitations, Schenley Pool is unable to host lap swim.

Monday, August 25 through Friday, August 29, 2025

Highland & Moore Pools Only

12-1 PM: Adult Lap Swim



1-7 PM: Open Swim



7-7:45 PM: Adult Lap Swim

*Highland early Adult Lap Swim will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM.

Saturday, August 30 through Monday, September 1, 2025

All 7 Pools will operate with the following hours:

Saturday & Sunday

12-1 PM: Adult Lap Swim



1-5:45 PM Open Swim

*Highland early Adult Lap Swim will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM.

The last day of operations at McBride and Sue Murray is Friday.

The last day of operations at Banksville, Magee, Ormsby, Phillips, Riverview, Westwood and West Penn is Sunday.

Officials note that all hours of operation are subject to change and are weather-dependent.

For more information about CitiParks pools, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group