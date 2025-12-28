City of Pittsburgh shares 2026 recycling information

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has shared its 2026 recycling information for residents.

Electronic Waste and Household Hazardous Waste

The city will contract a new vendor, Noble Environmental, to handle electronic waste and household hazardous waste disposal.

Residents can choose from weekly drop-offs, curbside pickups and community events to dispose of e-waste and HHW. Pre-registration is required for each option and can be done online at NobleEnviro.com/Pittsburgh or by calling 412-567-6566.

Residents will be responsible for a disposal fee. Cash and checks will no longer be accepted.

Refuse and Recycling

Residents can recycle certain materials at the curb or at drop-off sites. Those materials include:

Plastic jugs, jars, bottles and tubs

Glass bottles, jugs and jars

Steel, aluminum and empty aerosol cans

Flattened cardboard

Mixed paper, such as junk mail, magazines, office paper, newspaper, paperboard and books

Residents can also recycle waste, tires and scrap metal at the Department of Public Works’ 2nd, 3rd and 5th Divisions’ drop-off locations.

Saturday Yard Waste Collections

Saturday yard waste collections are scheduled for April 25 and Nov. 7.

Safety Tips

Residents are asked to keep trash and recycling containers to less than 35 pounds in weight and 35 gallons in size to keep workers safe.

Broken glass should be sealed in boxes or heavy paper bags.

Sharps — such as needles, syringes and lancets — should be disposed of in sturdy plastic containers like detergent bottles labelled “medical waste.” These should be put in the trash and not in a recycling bin.

Anything contaminated with bedbugs or cockroaches must be sealed in plastic bags or wrapped in plastic.

Items Not Accepted Curbside

Some items can’t be disposed of curbside because they’re dangerous or violate certain regulations, officials say. That includes TVs and computer electronics, building materials, household chemicals, batteries, car parts and freon appliances. For more information on disposing of these items, click here.

Refuse Numbers in 2025

Here’s how many different types of materials the City of Pittsburgh recycled in 2025:

Single Stream Recycling - 13,100 Tons

Tires - 2,730 Tons or 205,000 Tires

Electronic Waste - 149,730 Pounds

Household Hazardous Waste - 82,590 Pounds

Yard Waste - 4,910 Tons

Scrap Metal - 400 Tons

Click here for information on the City of Pittsburgh’s Christmas tree recycling options.

