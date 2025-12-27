Here are your options to recycle Christmas trees in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh residents who need to recycle their live Christmas tree have several drop-off options available through January.
From Dec. 26-Jan. 26, the city has 11 drop-off sites for live Christmas trees. Dropped off trees will later become pine mulch that’s available to the public for free in the spring.
All ornaments, netting, tinsel, lights and tree stands must be removed before the tree is dropped off.
Residents of some Pittsburgh neighborhoods can have their trees picked up by area Girl Scout troops. Click here to see if you live in an area the troops serve, or to register for pickup.
Christmas Tree drop-off locations include:
1st Division, Public Works (Perry North, Observatory Hill)
- Only open for Christmas tree drop-off
- 300 Kilbuck Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15214
2nd Division, Public Works (East End)
- Open Year-Round
- 6814 Hamilton Ave (North Dallas Ave. at Hamilton Ave.), Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- Hours: Monday -Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- (412) 665-3610
3rd Division, Public Works (Hazelwood)
- Open Year-Round
- Location: 40 Melanchton Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
- Hours: Monday -Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- (412) 422-6545
5th Division, Public Works (West End)
- Open Year-Round
- 1330 Hassler St (Off Herschel St. & Steuben St.), Pittsburgh, PA 15220
- Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- (412) 937-3054
Allegheny Center
- Sue Murray Swimming Pool
- Parking Lot #301 | Stockton Ave.
Brighton Heights
- Jack Stack Parking Lot
- 600 Brighton Woods Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Brookline
- Brookline Recreation Center
- 1400 Oakridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15226
Highland Park
- Highland Park Zoo - Enter from Baker Street, follow signs to back overflow lot 7370 Baker Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Southside
- Southside Riverfront Park Lower Parking Lot
Squirrel Hill South
- Prospect Drive Roundabout, Schenley Park
Sheraden
- Sheraden Park Parking Lot, Surban Street
