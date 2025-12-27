Here are your options to recycle Christmas trees in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh residents who need to recycle their live Christmas tree have several drop-off options available through January.

From Dec. 26-Jan. 26, the city has 11 drop-off sites for live Christmas trees. Dropped off trees will later become pine mulch that’s available to the public for free in the spring.

FIND RECYCLING OPTIONS ACROSS ALLEGHENY COUNTY

All ornaments, netting, tinsel, lights and tree stands must be removed before the tree is dropped off.

Residents of some Pittsburgh neighborhoods can have their trees picked up by area Girl Scout troops. Click here to see if you live in an area the troops serve, or to register for pickup.

Christmas Tree drop-off locations include:

1st Division, Public Works (Perry North, Observatory Hill)

Only open for Christmas tree drop-off

300 Kilbuck Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15214

2nd Division, Public Works (East End)

Open Year-Round

6814 Hamilton Ave (North Dallas Ave. at Hamilton Ave.), Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Hours: Monday -Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(412) 665-3610

3rd Division, Public Works (Hazelwood)

Open Year-Round

Location: 40 Melanchton Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15207

Hours: Monday -Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(412) 422-6545

5th Division, Public Works (West End)

Open Year-Round

1330 Hassler St (Off Herschel St. & Steuben St.), Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Monday - Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

(412) 937-3054

Allegheny Center

Sue Murray Swimming Pool

Parking Lot #301 | Stockton Ave.

Brighton Heights

Jack Stack Parking Lot

600 Brighton Woods Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Brookline

Brookline Recreation Center

1400 Oakridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15226

Highland Park

Highland Park Zoo - Enter from Baker Street, follow signs to back overflow lot 7370 Baker Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Southside

Southside Riverfront Park Lower Parking Lot

Squirrel Hill South

Prospect Drive Roundabout, Schenley Park

Sheraden

Sheraden Park Parking Lot, Surban Street

