City of Pittsburgh solicitor addresses death of pet dog electrocuted on Squirrel Hill bridge

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh solicitor has addressed the death of a pet dog that was electrocuted while on a walk with its owner in January.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, emergency crews were called to the pedestrian sidewalk on the Murray Avenue Bridge in Squirrel Hill.

There, it was determined that a dog had been electrocuted after coming into contact with a metal plate secured within the sidewalk, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Bob Robinson-Dassel and his wife, Kathi, spoke to Channel 11, sharing photographs of their dearly-loved pup, Nikki, who they walked every day.

The city solicitor on Monday released a report from an independent investigator who found “there was a low voltage current flow at the first enclosure where the incident happened...The ground conductor inside of the first enclosure was not connected to any grounded attachment,” the report reads.

The investigator said when the dog’s paw made contact with the lid, one or more of his paws was in contact with the ground around the enclosure.

“This completed the path for the low voltage current to find ground,” according to the report.

It continues, saying the reason no people felt the voltage was because it was so low and the soles of their shoes prevented them from being a path to ground.

The inspector recommended a complete inspection of the city’s street light system.

The solicitor said that all proper repairs have been made to the junction box on the Murray Avenue Bridge.

