Dump truck, pickup truck crash in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A dump truck and a pickup truck crashed Monday morning in the city’s Highland Park neighborhood.

It happened around 8:40 a.m. at Washington Boulevard and Allegheny River Boulevard.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured debris scattered across the road.

Washington Boulevard is shut down while crews work to clear the scene.

Officials say no one was injured.

