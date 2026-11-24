PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Parking Authority announced free metered parking across the city for Thanksgiving weekend.

The promotion is designed to encourage residents and visitors to shop, dine and support local merchants throughout the start of the holiday season.

Under the plan, drivers can access free on-street and off-street metered spaces starting this Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. The free parking will remain in effect through this Friday and this Saturday, which coincides with Small Business Saturday.

Additionally, Parking Authority garages will operate at holiday rates on Thursday.

With Small Business Saturday taking place this weekend, Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor urged residents to support independently owned stores and eateries in business districts across the city.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our neighborhood business districts, and the holidays are a great time to show them our support,” O’Connor said. “There are great shops and restaurants in every corner of our city, and I hope Pittsburghers take advantage of the parking discounts and make an extra effort to shop and dine locally this Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season.”

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