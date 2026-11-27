Majors Management, LLC has bought 22 Sweet Pea’s convenience stores and an associated wholesale fuel business in Western Pennsylvania from Center Independent Energy L.P.

The Lawrenceville, Ga.-based company announced the purchase last week.

The retail locations serve communities across Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

The new owners say all of the convenience stores will continue operating under the Sweet Pea’s brand name.

Ben Smith, president of Majors, said the neighborhood connection of the stores will remain intact under the new ownership.

“Sweet Pea’s has local stores at the heart of the communities they serve, and that will not change,” Smith said. “Sweet Pea’s customers know their store and the people who run it, and they count on them every day for a snack on the go, a fill-up, or a friendly face. Those relationships are what make Sweet Pea’s special, and our job is to keep earning them one visit at a time.”

Smith also noted the coordination with the selling parties during the acquisition.

“It was a privilege to work with the Sweet Pea’s ownership and their advisory team at Matrix Capital Markets Group to complete this transaction,” Smith said.

Matrix Capital Markets Group served as the advisory team for the Sweet Pea’s ownership during the sale.

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