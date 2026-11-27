WEXFORD, Pa. — A crash prompted an hours-long emergency crew response on I-79.
PennDOT said the crash happened near mile marker 74.5 on I-79 northbound in Wexford at 7:26 p.m.
Channel 11 saw a vehicle with heavy damage sitting in the grass median.
The left lane and the left shoulder of I-79 northbound are blocked in that area.
At least one person was taken to a hospital.
PennDOT estimates restrictions will be in place until at least 11:59 p.m.
Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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