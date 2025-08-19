City of Washington bike rally canceled after local bar says it was attacked by motorcycle club

WASHINGTON, Pa. — An annual bike rally in the City of Washington has been canceled after a local bar and grille said they were the target of a brutal and unprovoked attack by a motorcycle club.

The owner of Forty Bar & Grille posted on their Facebook page, saying several of their bartenders and guests were forced to hide in the basement during the attack.

“We want to make it absolutely clear: our bar had no affiliation, engagement, or prior dealings with this motorcycle club. We were victims of their intimidation and violence. Our only priority in that moment was protecting the people inside our establishment,” the owner said on the post.

Washington Mayor JoJo Burgess told our WJPA radio partners that police found evidence of a shooting and blood at the scene. The restaurant said that nobody was shot.

Rally on Main was scheduled for Saturday, but city leaders determined it was in the “best interest and safety of the community” to cancel

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of concern and support, and we will not allow violence to define or destroy what we’ve built in this community. Together, we will heal, grow stronger, and ensure that our bar remains a place of connection, music, and friendship,” the owner of the bar said.

The rally will return next year on Aug. 15, 2026, according to the city.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group