New event series encourages trying outdoor experiences across Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — The First Try Collective is launching a summer event series across greater Pittsburgh, bringing free, beginner-friendly outdoor experiences for residents of all ages and abilities.

The series aims to invite individuals, friends and families to try new activities, explore local outdoor spaces and build confidence outside.

The First Try Collective is designed to make outdoor recreation more welcoming and accessible, providing a low-pressure opportunity for participants to try new activities. The initiative aligns with findings from the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, which identified “no one to go with” as the third-highest barrier to outdoor recreation for Pennsylvanians. The plan also highlights “try-it” opportunities as a key strategy to reduce barriers and foster quality outdoor connections.

Marcus Shoffner, president and CEO of the Outdoor Inclusion Coalition, says the program’s goal is straightforward.

“The goal of the First Try Collective is simple: make it easier for people to participate, feel welcome and try an outdoor activity for the first time,” Shoffner said. “This series is about opening the door to new experiences and helping people see themselves outdoors well into the future.”

The event series will feature supportive instruction and activities such as mountain biking, mushroom identification, yoga, forest bathing, disc golf, ecosystem exploration and stewardship opportunities.

Some events may require pre-registration due to space, equipment or safety needs and accommodations are available upon request.

Participants can use the First Try Punch Pass to track their involvement throughout the summer. Individuals who complete three First Try Collective events will receive free ice cream from Millie’s Ice Cream during Outdoors for All Day at Allegheny Commons on Saturday, Aug. 15. Additional raffle incentives will be available for select activity collections, including biking, mindfulness and ecosystem exploration.

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