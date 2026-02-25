Clairton man pleads guilty to posing as teen boy, getting sexual content from minor

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A Clairton man pleaded guilty to coercing a minor into engaging in sexual activity.

According to the Department of Justice, Jeffrey A. McLaughlin Jr., 43, pretended to be a teenage boy in order to obtain nude images and video from a 12-year-old girl over social media.

He is also accused of sending her sexually explicit content.

Investigators said McLaughlin’s relationship with the child lasted from Aug. 5 to Nov. 17 in 2021.

McLaughlin pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement on Wednesday.

He faces between 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both and has a scheduled sentencing for June 24. He will remain in federal custody until that time.

The prosecution came after an investigation involving the FBI, Allegheny County Police, the Allegheny County Probation Office and several police agencies from New York.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group