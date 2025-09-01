Clark Howard: Concerned about questions on the Census Bureau’s annual survey? Here’s what you can do

The U.S. Census Bureau has started sending letters to some households with a survey.

The American Community Survey is sent to households randomly, but if you get sent one, do you have to fill it out? Here’s what consumer advisor Clark Howard says.

The survey is a tool used by the Census Bureau to collect detailed information for industry data, separate from the decennial census that counts all Americans every ten years.

“The law says you have to do it,” Clark Howard said.

Howard advises recipients to fill out the survey to the extent they are comfortable. He suggests that if certain questions feel too invasive, individuals should skip those but still submit the survey with the information they are willing to provide.

The survey includes a variety of detailed questions that go beyond basic demographic information, aiming to gather data that can be used for various industry analyses.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group