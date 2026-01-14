Clark Howard: How to get a workout plan without a pricey subscription

Channel 11 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard offers advice for those looking to achieve their New Year’s fitness resolutions without breaking the bank. It is two weeks into the year, and Howard emphasizes that effective fitness does not require expensive gym memberships.

Howard suggests that individuals seeking to improve their fitness can take advantage of numerous free fitness apps available.

“You can become fit for free,” Howard stated, noting that many people mistakenly believe they need to pay for programs or training.

Many fitness apps provide a range of workouts, from strength training to yoga, all at no cost. Users can access guided workouts led by trainers without any membership fees. Howard recommends checking out his list of free workout apps, which can provide a comprehensive introduction to various fitness regimes and exercises.

“Believe it or not, there are a lot of fitness apps that are available that cost you absolutely nothing,” he added.

Individuals interested in enhancing their fitness can start using free workout apps immediately. For a curated list of these resources, visit clark.com.

