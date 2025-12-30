Clark Howard: How to protect your wallet while booking travel

The recent chilly weather might have you thinking about going on a cruise or tropical vacation.

But before you book, consumer advocate Clark Howard says there’s only one way you should pay.

“I want you to know something about the travel industry: a lot of travel companies are not doing so hot,” he said. “And just recently, another smaller cruise line folded up, and people who paid the cruise line by direct deposit of money from a checking account or paid with a debit card lost all of their money.”

So, Howard advises only booking travel with a credit card, because then you have a chance to get your money back.

