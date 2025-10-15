Clark Howard: Saving money with DIY repairs while being realistic

Consumer advisor Clark Howard advises families to consider do-it-yourself (DIY) repairs to save money, but urges caution to ensure they are capable of the tasks.

Howard suggests that by taking on tasks such as plumbing, lawn care, and painting themselves, families can potentially reduce their monthly expenses. However, he emphasizes the importance of realistically assessing one’s skills before attempting such repairs.

“What are you capable of doing?” Howard asks, highlighting the need for self-assessment before embarking on DIY projects.

Howard points out that while hiring professionals for tasks like painting might result in a better finish, doing it yourself can lead to significant savings. He notes that many people pay for services simply because they do not want to do the work themselves.

He also shares a personal cautionary note, advising against taking on projects beyond one’s capabilities, as he has made that mistake in the past.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group