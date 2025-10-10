Clark Howard shares how to find the lowest prices for your prescription drugs

Consumer advisor Clark Howard reveals that paying cash for prescription drugs at discount outlets can be cheaper than using employer-provided prescription benefits.

Howard explains that many people assume they are saving money by using their workplace prescription plans, but often, paying cash at places like warehouse clubs or Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs can result in lower prices.

“I got a dirty little secret that the drug companies probably don’t want you to know,” said Clark Howard.

Howard shares his personal experience, noting that for most of the prescription drugs he takes, paying cash is significantly cheaper than using the prescription benefit available to him.

He advises consumers to check the cash price of their medications before assuming that their employer plan offers the best deal, as this could lead to substantial savings.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group