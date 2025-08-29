Clark Howard: Survey available as government considers ending free tax filing program

The IRS is considering ending its free tax filing program, and consumer advisor Clark Howard is urging taxpayers to participate in a government survey before the Sept. 5 deadline.

For years, the IRS has allowed taxpayers to prepare and file their tax returns for free, a service that many have come to rely on. However, the agency is now considering whether to continue offering this benefit, which could create additional costs for taxpayers who would otherwise have to pay for tax preparation services.

“It’s bad enough we have to pay our taxes, but to pay to prepare our tax returns is ridiculous,” Howard said.

Howard encourages taxpayers who wish to keep the free filing option to complete the survey, emphasizing the importance of voicing their opinions to the IRS. You can find the survey on Howard’s website, Clark.com.

The survey is part of the IRS’s decision-making process regarding the future of the free tax filing program. Taxpayers have until Sept. 5 to submit their responses, which could influence the agency’s final decision.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group