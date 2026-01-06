Clark Howard: Tax changes could have you paying less next season

Channel 11 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard warns taxpayers of important changes to how they pay and file taxes this year that may help them retain more of their wages. He advises reducing paycheck withholding to take advantage of these changes, which could lead to lower tax payments when filing returns next season.

According to Howard, taxpayers may not need to continue making an interest-free loan to the federal government by over-withholding taxes from their paychecks. He emphasizes that if individuals expect their income in 2026 to be similar to or lower than last year, they should reevaluate their paycheck withholding amounts.

Howard suggests that taxpayers visit their human resources office to adjust their withholding amount. He explained, “I want you to go to your human resources office and reduce what you’re having withheld from each paycheck just a little bit to take advantage of the changes that could put more money in your pocket now instead of a year from now when you’re filing that tax return.” This proactive change could significantly affect disposable income throughout the year, allowing individuals to utilize their resources more effectively.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group