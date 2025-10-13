Clark Howard: A way to help cut down your credit card debt

Americans currently owe over $1.2 trillion in credit card debt, according to the New York Federal Reserve.

Consumer advisor Clark Howard suggests that using a balance transfer card could help reduce this debt, but emphasizes that it is only effective if spending is stopped.

A lot of people are being crushed by credit card debt right now, with interest rates that can be quite high.

Balance transfer offers can provide low or even 0% interest rates for a limited time, potentially ranging from a year to 15 or 18 months.

Howard stresses the importance of discipline in paying off the balance during the promotional period to avoid high interest rates once the period ends.

