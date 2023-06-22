Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration: Here’s what you need to know

PITTSBURGH — Plans for this year’s City of Pittsburgh 2023 Independence Day Celebration on July 4 include performances on three stages across Point State Park, the North Shore Great Lawn and Liberty Avenue. The day’s main event, the Independence Day Fireworks, will begin at 9:35 p.m.

Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. with programming that includes a C-17 flyover, interactive military display, hot air balloon and children’s activities. Patriotic music and food vendors will be at Point State Park from 4 to 10 p.m.

The complete entertainment schedule, including the headlining performer, will be released later this month.

“Every year, Pittsburgh’s Independence Day Celebrations bring thousands of people to our beautiful city to celebrate with each other,” said City of Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey in a news release. “We are fortunate to have incredible partners to help us create a welcoming space for residents and visitors alike. I encourage everyone to explore all the programming and safely enjoy our Fourth of July festivities.”

The city has partnered with Trulieve, a provider of medical and recreational cannabis and CBD products that has dispensaries in Pittsburgh.

Viewers who can’t make it downtown can watch the fireworks from home live on WPXI.

For more information, click here.

