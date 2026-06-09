The Clarks to perform inside Pittsburgh Mayor O’Connor’s office for 40th anniversary

PITTSBURGH — Local band The Clarks will perform in Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor’s office on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, The Clarks will celebrate their 40th anniversary with the first-ever live concert in the Mayor’s Office!” O’Connor posted on Facebook.

The iconic Pittsburgh group will perform two songs in the office, but it’s unknown which ones.

The performance will take place at 1 p.m. in the mayor’s office.

Although not open to the public, you can watch a live stream of it on WPXI.com.

The Clarks are also performing at Stage AE on June 13 for their 40th anniversary show.

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