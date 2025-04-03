Classes canceled at CCAC North Campus after odor from lab leads to evacuation

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — All day and evening classes at CCAC North Campus have been canceled after a strong odor led to an evacuation of the building.

A spokesperson for the college said that the odor was detected in a hallway Thursday afternoon and reported to security and campus administration.

Because the source of the smell was unknown, the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

Firefighters responded and determined the odor came from a staining chemical used in a lab. They advised school officials that the building remain evacuated for the rest of the day.

As a result, the campus will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group