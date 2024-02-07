Classes to help residents tackle hoarding issues being held at Norwin Chamber of Commerce

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two organizations in Westmoreland County are teaming up to create a first-of-its-kind support group for those with hoarding disorders.

“There are studies that show between two and six percent of all people are affected by a hoarding disorder to some degree,” said Matthew Williams of Fight the Blight. “Based on our population in Westmoreland County, that would be between 7,000 and 21,000 people in Westmoreland alone.”

Williams wants to change that.

His organization is teaming up with Mental Health America of Southwestern PA. They received a grant from the Community Fund of Westmoreland County to hold meetings and provide assistance to people with hoarding disorders.

It’s a first-of-its-kind program for the county.

“So many people deal with excessive clutter, disorganization, don’t know how to organize things, and then it just piles and piles up. Then it becomes an issue,” said Heather McLean, Outreach Coordinator of Mental Health America of Southwestern PA.

McLean said often, hoarding can lead to a lower quality of life. A house can become unlivable, either with too much stuff or too many animals. That leads to excess trash and dirt, and even makes it hard for first responders.

“Three out of 10 fires are due to an overabundance of things in the home,” McLean said. “Right there is a challenge. For a firefighter to go in and address a problem, and they can’t walk, there’s not a clear path for walking, or they can’t see, say the electricity is turned out and it’s dark, it becomes a huge safety issue.”

Starting on Feb. 22, these organizations will hold 16 weeks of classes at the Norwin Chamber of Commerce to help people tackle their hoarding issue. It’s based on a book called “Buried in Treasures.”

“They’ve seen a 73% success rate as far as reduced clutter for those who have completed the program,” Williams said.

The classes are free, but participants have to start with the first class on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about the program, click here.

You can also either call or text 724-739-3785

