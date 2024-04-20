Cleveland Cliffs tin mill in Weirton will officially close Saturday

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A tin plant in West Virginia will shut down this weekend, putting nearly 1,000 people out of work.

WTOV in Steubenville reports that Cleveland Cliffs will officially idle its plant in Weirton on Saturday.

Cleveland Cliffs announced the closure in February.

The plant, which is less than an hour from Pittsburgh, said an International Trade Commission ruling made it difficult to compete with foreign manufacturers.

