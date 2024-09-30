Closures planned for Glenwood Bridge in Pittsburgh for concrete repair

PITTSBURGH — Closures are planned for the Glenwood Bridge in Pittsburgh for concrete repair next month, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced Monday.

The bridge will be closed to outbound traffic from 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct.13 through 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. It will then be closed to inbound traffic from 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 through 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

The work is part of the ongoing $4.4 million Glenwood Bridge preservation project.

During the southbound closure, regular vehicle outbound traffic will be detoured using Irvine Street, Second Avenue, the Hotel Metal Bridge, Hot Metal Street, East Carson Street (Route 837), and Route 885. Northbound traffic will be allowed on the Glenwood Bridge using one lane.

During the northbound closure, regular vehicle inbound traffic will be detoured using East Carson Street (Route 837), Hot Metal Street, the Hot Metal Street Bridge. Southbound traffic will be allowed on the Glenwood Bridge using one lane.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said its 56-Lincoln Place bus route will be detoured because of the closures. Click here to read the full detour information.

Since the start of the project in March, the bridge has been reduced to two lanes -- one in each direction. Following the full closures, those restrictions will return.

The project is expected to be completed in November.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group