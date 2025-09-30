Clouds move out of the Pittsburgh region as tropical systems move east

PITTSBURGH — The high cirrus clouds in our area are due to tropical systems off the southeast coast.

These tropical systems, Hurricane Imelda and Hurricane Humberto, move east as high pressure builds across our area, pushing the cloud cover away through the day. More sunshine is expected this afternoon with highs around 80 degrees.

Both Imelda and Humberto are tracking farther east out to sea, but high surf and strong rip currents are still expected along the east coast this week.

A clear sky tonight will allow temperatures to turn cooler and drop to the upper 40s and low 50s. Wednesday will be sunny but slightly cooler than the last few days, with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Average highs are in the upper 60s for the beginning of October. Comfortable conditions are expected through the end of the work week, with highs expected in the 70s and overnight lows in the 40s.

The extended dry stretch will likely continue into the weekend with warmer highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

