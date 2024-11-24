Cloudy, seasonable Sunday; rain returns Monday

PITTSBURGH — It’s another cloudy start to the day, but the rain from Saturday is finally over. Clouds will linger throughout most of Sunday with maybe a few peeks of sun south of Pittsburgh in the afternoon. Highs will get a little closer to average.

We’ll start Monday with some sunshine, but more clouds and some light showers will return for the afternoon. Steadier showers will move through closer to midnight.

Cooler air will return midweek as the next area of low pressure moves through for Thanksgiving. While there is still uncertainty with the storm track, it doesn’t look like the cold air will hold on long enough for snow. At this point, mainly rain is forecast south of Route 422 before much colder air blasts in next weekend.

