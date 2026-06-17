CMU to gift $3M to City of Pittsburgh to support education, infrastructure initiatives

PITTSBURGH — Mayor Corey O’Connor announced the expansion of a partnership between the City of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University.

The university will provide the city with a $3 million commitment over the next five years. This funding aims to bolster education and infrastructure initiatives across Pittsburgh.

The investment marks a significant contribution to the city’s vision, supporting youth technology education and vital neighborhood improvements.

The financial commitment will be directed toward two key areas. Part of the funding will support the Rec2Tech program, which operates at city recreation centers to teach tech skills to young people. The remainder of the donation will be invested in neighborhood infrastructure projects, focusing on enhancing green spaces and improving pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle access on city streets. Carnegie Mellon University has maintained a long-standing partnership with the City of Pittsburgh.

Mayor O’Connor expressed gratitude for the university’s support.

“I’d like to thank CMU for this generous donation and investment in the future of Pittsburgh,” O’Connor said. “CMU has long been a great partner and a great neighbor. The university contributes vibrancy to our neighborhoods, fosters our technology and innovation ecosystem and creates new jobs, businesses and opportunities. This gift is an extension of the work that they’re already doing and will allow us to invest in Rec2Tech opportunities for our young people and maintain infrastructure in our communities.”

Beyond this new commitment, CMU currently provides substantial support to K-12 students. This includes tutoring services, access to online learning platforms, various pre-college programs and summer camps. Additionally, the university offers continuing education credits and training for local teachers, specifically in areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

CMU President Farnam Jahanian highlighted the deep historical ties between the university and the city.

“Carnegie Mellon’s success has always been deeply intertwined with the story of Pittsburgh,” Jahanian said. “For generations, our faculty, students, staff and partners across this great city have come together at pivotal moments to solve challenges, expand economic opportunities and realize what comes next. We’re excited to extend CMU’s record of supporting communities across the City of Pittsburgh and to continue doing our part to build an even brighter future together.”

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