CMU makes cuts to SEI workforce

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University announced cuts to its software engineering institute staff.

On Wednesday, CMU cut 75 employees from its software engineering institute.

The cuts make up about 10% of the institute’s workforce.

“We are deeply grateful to all SEI colleagues for their dedication to advancing national security, software innovation and technological leadership on behalf of the university and the nation. We recognize the magnitude of these actions and its impact on the individuals, families and teams affected,” Vice President for Research Theresa Mayer said.

Mayer said the cuts are unrelated to the current government shutdown.

“Looking ahead, SEI will continue to build on more than four decades of collaboration with the federal government to grow its impact as a trusted national resource at the forefront of software, cybersecurity and AI engineering. We are immensely proud of our SEI colleagues and all they continue to accomplish in service to the nation,” Mayer said.

Earlier this year, 18 jobs were cut from the School of Computer Science.

