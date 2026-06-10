Pennsylvania man accused of creating AI-generated child pornography faces federal charges

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after investigators say he created AI-generated child pornography.

Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan announced felony charges against Harry Tiffany IV, 66, of New Britain Borough, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Khan says the investigation into Tiffany began in May, when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children forwarded seven cybertips. Automated reports from X.AI LLC flagged 37 image files that had been uploaded or shared through the Grok chatbot interface between April 15 and 25.

Detectives went on to analyze the account data, tracking the associated email and IP addresses to subscriber records for Tiffany’s residence and personal electronic devices.

Khan says police executed a search warrant on Tiffany’s home last week, and a preliminary exam of his phone revealed the Grok application was logged into the specific account flagged by NCMEC and contained multiple computer-generated files depicting minors.

Tiffany faces charges of sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

The charges against him come two days after Khan announced a landmark expansion of the county’s federal lawsuit against major tech corporations.

The lawsuit targets virtual chatbots, specifically Grok, for "systemic failure to implement child safety precautions, ineffective reporting structures, and the generation of dangerous, explicit material."

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