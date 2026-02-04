Coast Guard established safety zones on Allegheny, Ohio rivers over significant river ice formations

PITTSBURGH — The United States Coast Guard has established safety zones on portions of the Ohio and Allegheny rivers.

An extended period of extreme cold has led to significant river ice formation, which the Coast Guard says includes bank-to-bank coverage, moving ice and substantial accumulation around mooring points, bridge piers and other critical river infrastructure.

During this time, vessels may not transit through the safety zones without explicit permission from the Coast Guard.

So, the agency started enforcing safety zones on Jan. 29, and they will remain in effect until March 1. The following areas are included in the zones:

The Ohio River safety zone will be in effect from mile marker 13 to mile marker 32, mile marker 65 to mile marker 85 and mile marker 109 to mile marker 127.

The Allegheny full river safety zone is in effect from mile marker 1 to mile marker 72.

