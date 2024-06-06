‘Coasting for Kids’ fundraiser at Kennywood, Hersheypark benefits children with critical illnesses

Give Kids The World Village is partnering with eight of the nation’s amusement parks — including Kennywood and Hersheypark — for a fundraising program that allows participants to experience their favorite local attractions while giving back to charity.

Proceeds from “Coasting for Kids: The Inversion Tour” will benefit the Village, an 89-acre nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides children with critical illnesses and their families with week-long wish vacations at no cost.

The event takes place at Hersheypark on July 13 and at Kennywood on Sept. 1. The other participating parks include Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas; Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa; Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas; Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, Indiana; and Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, N.J.

Those who donate or raise a minimum of $150 for Give Kids The World will receive a pass that gives them complimentary access and exclusive perks at their park of choice, along with a “Coasting for Kids” T-shirt.

This year’s event will feature behind-the-scenes experiences at each park that can’t be purchased by the public, including early access to roller coasters.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group