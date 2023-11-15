Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan making several stops in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — To kick off the holidays, Coca-Cola is kicking off its Caravans tour across the United States, including several stops in Western Pennsylvania.

The caravan has been traveling across the country for the holiday season since 1997.

This year, there will be new activities for families to enjoy, including getting a glimpse of the new 2023 Caravan. You can snap a selfie and share your photos on social media with the tag @abartacocacola.

In addition, the first 100 visitors will receive a special holiday ornament.

During Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night, Coca-Cola will be collecting donations for the Special Olympics. Anyone who makes a donation will receive two tickets to a 2024 Pittsburgh Pirates game.

Stops are scheduled through Nov. 19 Here’s where you can catch the holiday caravan:

Nov. 15

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Shop ‘n Save 730 East Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg, PA 15601

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Shop ‘n Save 3335 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15235

Nov. 16

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Walmart 100 Walmart Drive, North Versailles, PA 15137

6 p.m.- 9 p.m.: Walmart 2531 Century Drive, West Mifflin, PA 15122

Nov. 17

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Lowe’s 5775 Baptist Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Lowe’s 2100 Washington Pike, Carnegie, PA 15106

Nov. 18

3 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night - adjacent to Stanwix Street between Penn and Liberty avenues

Nov. 19

12 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Home Depot 4000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, PA 15102

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.: Doubletree Washington 340 Racetrack Road, Washington, PA 15301

