Code Orange Action Day continues on Tuesday for Liberty-Clairton area

A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter will continue on Tuesday.

The Department of Environmental Protection says the Liberty-Clairton area, which includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough, and Port Vue Borough, is included in the declaration.

DEP officials say persistent snow cover, light winds, and morning inversions are contributing to PM2.5 concentrations and air quality is expected to remain poor into Tuesday afternoon.

Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems should limit outdoor activities while the declaration is in place.

Residents and businesses in the area are encouraged to take these measures to reduce air pollution:

Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.

The DEP says residents can monitor current conditions by clicking here.

