Code Orange Alert in effect Monday for Mon Valley

A Code Orange Alert is continuing into Monday for the Mon Valley area in Allegheny County.

The air quality action day was declared for fine particulate matter in the Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County, which includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough and Port Vue Borough.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, a strong temperature inversion on Monday morning has elevated fine particle pollution (PM2.5) levels in this location. While concentrations will decrease by this afternoon with the breaking inversion, levels will remain in the Code Orange range today.

Children, the eldery and those with respiratory problems are encouraged to limit outdoor activities. Everyone else is advised to reduce intense outdoor activities.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by:

Reducing or eliminating fireplace and wood stove use

Avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash, and other materials; and

Avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment

Click here for more information or to see the current monitored fine particulate matter amounts.

