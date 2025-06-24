Code Red, operating hours for Allegheny County cooling centers extended as heat wave continues

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Officials within Allegheny County are extending a Code Red Heat Advisory and access to cooling centers as a dangerous heat wave continues.

Allegheny County activated its first ever Code Red Heat Advisory on Sunday and it was set to expire on Wednesday, but officials decided to extend it through Friday.

The advisory is based on the National Weather Service and Centers for Disease Control’s HeatRisk tool, which considers how severe the heat will be and for how long, as well as their potential health impacts.

Cooling centers across the county will be welcoming residents for the duration of the alert. Click here for the latest information about open cooling centers and their hours of operation.

The county also decided to offer expanded overnight shelter at Second Avenue Commons on Tuesday and Wednesday nights for adults experiencing homelessness.

Families experiencing homelessness can call Allegheny Link at 1-866-730-2368 for help.

Pittsburgh city officials are also extending the period of time that their cooling centers are open.

Originally, the cooling centers were only going to be open through Wednesday. Now, they’re open through Friday since temperatures will still exceed 90 degrees on those days.

The following centers are open to all residents from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center

3515 McClure Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

