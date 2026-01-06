Coffee truck event treats AHN employees ahead of season 2 premiere of ‘The Pitt’

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network hosted a coffee truck event at Allegheny General Hospital on Tuesday, ahead of the season two premiere of “The Pitt.”

This event provided complimentary coffee and pastries to AGH employees and local emergency medical services partners.

AHN said the coffee truck event, from HBO Max and Warner Bros., served as a special thank you to hospital staff and responders for their invaluable service to the community.

AGH is featured as the backdrop for “The Pitt,” which portrays a fictitious hospital called Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, further connecting the hospital’s real-life contributions to the storytelling.

The coffee truck, wrapped in branding for “The Pitt,” was stationed in the Emergency Department parking lot, allowing easy access for employees during their shifts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group