Cokeburg community experiencing gas outage

COKEBURG, Pa. — Cokeburg residents have been without gas services since Saturday.

According to Cokeburg Volunteer Firefighters, the outage is impacting the entire borough.

Peoples Gas representatives are expected to check every house and restore gas services.

Customers could also receive messages on their phones from Peoples Gas.

As of midnight, that process had not begun, firefighters said.

Anyone who experiences the smell of natural gas is asked to call 911.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the outrage.

Channel 11 has contacted Peoples Gas for more details and is working to learn more.

