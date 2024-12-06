Cold, breezy with lingering snow showers lingering Friday morning

PITTSBURGH — It’s another heavy coat day as temperatures won’t change a whole lot during the day and the breeze will make it feel even colder.

On and off flurries and snow showers will wind down Friday with some times of sun. Temperatures will be in the 20s much of the day with the wind chill generally in the teens.

It will be a cold start to the weekend on Saturday before a big warm up Sunday. High temperatures Sunday will push into the 40s, and it will be dry this weekend.

Rain returns to the area late Sunday night and Monday, but the mild air stays with us through Tuesday.

