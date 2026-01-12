Cold, isolated icy patches possible Monday morning

PITTSBURGH — It will be a cold start to the week, but we will see more sun as the day goes on, Monday. Highs will be in the mid-30s. The breeze will keep wind chills in the 20s much of the day.

It will be warmer on Tuesday but still breezy. Highs will make it into the 40s.

Rain will develop late Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday. Wind will pick up on Wednesday, and temperatures will fall during the afternoon, changing rain showers to snow showers. Some light accumulation will be possible on Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. High temperatures will only be in the 20s on Thursday.

